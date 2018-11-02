Home Cities Kochi

Holding on to dear life

Ruthless driving, racing and intimidation, a private bus ride is anything but safe.

Published: 02nd November 2018 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ruthless driving, racing and intimidation, a private bus ride is anything but safe. As complaints pour in about the terror private buses unleash on the roads, Express reporter undertakes a journey from Kaloor to Aluva to get a first-hand experience of the rickety ride.

Getting into a private bus to Aluva, precisely at 8:55 am from Lisie Junction, proved in itself to be an arduous task as I clung on to the handrail, trying to get a foothold, with the bus speeding forward. The bus was jampacked and I could see women and elderly struggling to balance as the bus swayed back and forth due to harsh braking and acceleration.

The driver was in no mood to stop at Kaloor bus stand as he was busy racing to overtake another bus that was speeding ahead.He maneuvered through the vehicles waiting at the traffic signal to swerve past his rival and eventually landed in the middle of the road.

The driver of the other bus got furious. He got down from the vehicle and what followed was a verbal spat. Such skirmishes about flouting time schedule are common in the city.The bus moved on when the signal turned green, and the driver kept honking continuously, terrifying the two-wheeler riders, forcing other vehicles to move out of his way. The intermittent honking scared many pedestrians and I could see young women rushing to the sides of the road and staring at the driver in horror.

More rash driving followed and the driver would intentionally skip stops if there aren’t enough passengers. He would also halt the bus at his whims.Anjali S, a regular commuter, said this is the common trend among the private bus drivers. “Even if people wave their hands pleading to stop, they ignore,” she said.
On reaching Edappally, the driver changed and another adrenaline junkie took control of the wheels as he raced ahead recklessly trying to overtake a KSRTC bus.  The race continued till the buses reached Kalamassery when he finally outran the KSRTC bus, overtaking dangerously from the left side, throwing traffic rules to the wind. All the while, the conductor and the helper were cheering for him.

Jayasree S, a resident of Aluva, said some drivers are so arrogant that the passengers fear to ask them to reduce speed. “My niece once lost her tooth after her face smashed against the handrails when the bus applied a sudden break,” she said.The journey was so scary that I heaved a sigh of relief as the bus reached Aluva.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp