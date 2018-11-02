Krishi Vigyan Kendra to train youth in aquafarming

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Considering the importance of inducing technology and scientific methods in breeding, rearing, and harvesting of fish, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) will soon conduct a training programme for youth at its Ernakulam centre.

It will also select another set of interested people and will train them on plant propagation and other agriculture activities. Those who successfully complete the training and are ready to opt for farming as a means of livelihood will get assistance from KVK to avail loans from banks.

“Our aim is to create a talent pool which can lend support to aqua farmers. The programme is being implemented under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) through Agriculture Skill Council of India,” KVK senior scientist and head Shinoj Subramanian told ‘Express’.

He said in many areas in Ernakulam, aquaculture is very much popular. “There are a lot of people who are engaged in cage farming and breeding of fish and prawns in ponds and paddy fields. However, they are not getting adequate technical assistance. For instance, most of them do not have knowledge of types of feeds available in the market, various treatments for diseases and scientific ways of harvesting fish. In cage farming, the farmers should be given proper awareness on the availability of good cages, the maintenance and the techniques,” said Shinjo.

He added that KVK had already received applications from interested people, which include men and women. “The training will be offered under two categories: aquaculture workers and nursery workers. Under each category, 20 people will be offered training. The training will be for a total of 200 hours in two days. The course will be launched by the second week of November and will end in December. There is no age limit. Admissions will not be restricted on the basis of educational qualifications, either,” he said.

Similarly, under the Nursery Worker course, training will be given on various techniques in connection with growing and nurturing plants. The various elements that will be covered under the training include: vegetable seedlings production, budding, grafting and grow-bag production and filling.

“The trained persons will be capable of field work. They will visit the farms to give necessary guidance directly. If they are interested to launch their own ventures based on aquaculture and agriculture, KVK will help them in getting support from various banks,” he added.