Lensman Vicky Roy to share his artistic journey
Famed photographer Vicky Roy will be sharing his artistic journey at a programme this weekend in the city, where he is a participant of the upcoming Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB).
Published: 02nd November 2018 09:27 AM | Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 09:27 AM | A+A A-
The 30-year-old visual artist of international repute will address a ‘Let’s Talk’ session at Fort Kochi’s Pepper House on Saturday, ahead of the fourth edition of the KMB beginning on December 12.
The youngster shot to fame a decade ago when he was selected to photo-document the reconstruction of the World Trade Center in New York.