Music teacher arrested for sexually abusing minor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Hill Palace police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old music teacher for allegedly kidnapping and sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last week Rahul B Menon of Puthiyakavu, Devikripa, Tripunithura, is the arrested. The cops said the alleged incident took place on October 25. Rahul allegedly abused the girl, an old student of his, in his car.

“The girl was on her way to school when Rahul approached her. Since she knew him, she got into his vehicle. The girl said Rahul sexually assaulted her in the car,” the cops said.

The incident came to light when a parent, whose ward studies in the same school as the victim, saw the girl and Rahul in the car and became suspicious. “The parent immediately informed the school protection group and later lodged a police complaint. When we talked to the girl, she confirmed the assault. Following this, we registered a complaint and arrested Rahul on Thursday,” the cops said. The FIR against Rahul was lodged under various Sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code.