Home Cities Kochi

Music teacher arrested for sexually abusing minor

The incident came to light when a parent, whose ward studies in the same school as the victim, saw the girl and Rahul in the car and became suspicious.

Published: 02nd November 2018 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Hill Palace police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old music teacher for allegedly kidnapping and sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last week Rahul B Menon of Puthiyakavu, Devikripa, Tripunithura, is the arrested. The cops said the alleged incident took place on October 25. Rahul allegedly abused the girl, an old student of his, in his car.

“The girl was on her way to school when Rahul approached her. Since she knew him, she got into his vehicle. The girl said Rahul sexually assaulted her in the car,” the cops said.

The incident came to light when a parent, whose ward studies in the same school as the victim, saw the girl and Rahul in the car and became suspicious. “The parent immediately informed the school protection group and later lodged a police complaint. When we talked to the girl, she confirmed the assault. Following this, we registered a complaint and arrested Rahul on Thursday,” the cops said. The FIR against Rahul was lodged under various Sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hill Palace police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp