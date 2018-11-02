Students promote traditional food habits

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Modern food habits are responsible for an increase in the number of cases of many life-threatening diseases. As a part of the observance of National Nutrition Week, the state government had organised a programme to create awareness among the Anganwadi staff and also the mothers of the students. The programme that was held at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School East Maradi, was organised jointly by the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the school and also the Red Cross unit.

According to Sameer Siddiqui, programme officer, NSS unit, during the programme, the participants were made aware of the harmful effects that fast and junk food has on the body. “Onus was given on going back to traditional foods. The intake of junk food like burger, pastry cakes, pizza, instant foods and soft drinks causes diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol. These then lead to heart disease and also affect the functioning of the lungs, liver, kidneys and spleen,” he said.

An exhibition of the traditional food was also held as a part of the programme. “The students brought food from their homes. Everyone got to taste yummy upma, banana fritters made using Amrutham batter, vada, appam, idli, rice pancakes, fritters and porridge,” said Sameer.