Home Cities Kochi

Government should not interfere in temple affairs, say Hindu leaders

Published: 03rd November 2018 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Stressing that the thantris are duty-bound to protect the age-old customs and traditions of the temples in Kerala, the Haindava Dharma Acharya Sangamam, a conference of the spiritual leaders of Hindu community, observed that the interference of people who don’t believe in God and rituals would destroy the temples. The government should keep its hands off temple customs, said the resolution adopted by the conference held at the TDM Hall here on Friday. 

“The customs of a temple are based on the will of God and no court can decide through a verdict whether God exists or not. The temple rituals and customs in Kerala are based on Thantra Sastra and changing the customs will drain the essence of the texts. The verdict will affect the customs of all temples in the state and we urge the government to help us resolve the crisis. We have submitted ourselves at the feet of the Lord and we believe an amicable solution will evolve,” Taliparamb Jayanarayanan Namboothiripad told reporters.

If the customs are violated, the thantri has no other option but to close the temple and conduct purification rites. If young women are allowed entry to Sabarimala temple, the thantri will have to conduct purification rites each time a woman enters, said Akeeramon Kalidasa Bhattathiripad. The meeting urged all temples in the state to conduct ‘Ganapathi Homam and Bhagavathi Seva on a daily basis for the next 12 days to invoke the blessings of the God and solve the crisis. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haindava Dharma Acharya Sangamam Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp