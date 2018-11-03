Kerala Police to tighten screening procedures in Sabarimala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As per the security arrangement being finalised, devotees and media persons will be allowed to proceed to Pampa from Nilakkal only from 8 am on November 5. There will be tight screening procedures to ensure that only devotees are allowed to proceed to Sabarimala from Nilakkal. Pathanamthitta police chief T Narayanan, in an official release, made it affirmative that no pilgrim would be allowed to stay overnight at Sannidhanam and everyone would be asked to leave Sannidhanam after darshan.

The police have declared Pampa, Nilakkal and Sannidhanam as special security zones and they will be managed by special teams led by senior police officers.

As per the directive of State Police Chief Loknath Behera, an ADGP, two IGs, 5 SPs and 10 DySPs will be camping at Nilakkal and Pampa to oversee the security measures in place which will be ensured with the deployment of nearly 1,200 police personnel.

Meanwhile, the 12-hour hartal called by the BJP in Pathanamthitta on Friday, demanding a judicial probe into the death of an Ayyappa devotee at Laha, passed off peacefully. The police said the postmortem report of Shivadasan, a resident of Sarath Bhavan at Mulampuzha in Pandalam, who was found dead at Laha on Thursday, stated that an internal bleeding due to a broken femur caused his death and no bruises were found on any other part of the body.

As per the police complaint lodged by Shivadasan’s family members, he was reported missing since October 18. Shivadasan had left home on October 18 to visit Sabarimala and he had called his family members on October 19.