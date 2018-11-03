Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Police solve major heist case within three days

Meanwhile, the police also forwarded the information to other police stations to trace whether any criminal cases have been recorded in his name. 

Published: 03rd November 2018 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In what could be termed as a 'proud moment' for the police, an eight-member special investigation team of the police recovered gold ornaments worth 32 sovereigns and R80,000 stolen three days ago from a house at Companypeedika at Njarakkal and arrested the culprits. Haneefa aka Mattancherry Haneefa, 46, of Lobo Junction at Mattancherry and his companion Shajahan, 33, of Arookutty were taken into custody on Thursday and their arrest was recorded on Friday.

According to the police, Haneefa reached the house of Joshy on a bicycle while he and his family were away to attend a wedding. "Upon confirming no one was in the house, he broke into the house after breaking the front door. Within 30 minutes, he completed his 'operation' and fled the scene with the valuables," said a member of the special team which was formed by District Police Chief Rahul R Nair who visited the crime scene on October 28.

The investigation team comprised Njarakkal Inspector A K Murali and Sub Inspector P K Mohith. However, his all movements were recorded in a CCTV camera near the house. "We traced the movement of the accused up to Mattancherry with help of the CCTV footage. One person at Mattanchery identified the accused from the visuals and said he had worked in a hotel," said Mohith. Meanwhile, the police traced the mobile tower location of the accused and came to know he was somewhere near Aroor. "Using the local sources, we came to know he was hiding in a rented house at Aroor. However, he had already pledged the ornaments with the help of Shajahan. Later, we recovered the ornaments from the shop," said Mohith.

Meanwhile, the police also forwarded the information to other police stations to trace whether any criminal cases have been recorded in his name. The accused will be produced before the court on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp