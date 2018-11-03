Kochi: Police solve major heist case within three days

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In what could be termed as a 'proud moment' for the police, an eight-member special investigation team of the police recovered gold ornaments worth 32 sovereigns and R80,000 stolen three days ago from a house at Companypeedika at Njarakkal and arrested the culprits. Haneefa aka Mattancherry Haneefa, 46, of Lobo Junction at Mattancherry and his companion Shajahan, 33, of Arookutty were taken into custody on Thursday and their arrest was recorded on Friday.

According to the police, Haneefa reached the house of Joshy on a bicycle while he and his family were away to attend a wedding. "Upon confirming no one was in the house, he broke into the house after breaking the front door. Within 30 minutes, he completed his 'operation' and fled the scene with the valuables," said a member of the special team which was formed by District Police Chief Rahul R Nair who visited the crime scene on October 28.

The investigation team comprised Njarakkal Inspector A K Murali and Sub Inspector P K Mohith. However, his all movements were recorded in a CCTV camera near the house. "We traced the movement of the accused up to Mattancherry with help of the CCTV footage. One person at Mattanchery identified the accused from the visuals and said he had worked in a hotel," said Mohith. Meanwhile, the police traced the mobile tower location of the accused and came to know he was somewhere near Aroor. "Using the local sources, we came to know he was hiding in a rented house at Aroor. However, he had already pledged the ornaments with the help of Shajahan. Later, we recovered the ornaments from the shop," said Mohith.

Meanwhile, the police also forwarded the information to other police stations to trace whether any criminal cases have been recorded in his name. The accused will be produced before the court on Saturday.