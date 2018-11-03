Home Cities Kochi

Rare surgery gives lease of life to Geetha

Prompt and urgent surgery is the only treatment.

Published: 03rd November 2018 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

surgery

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 28-year-old woman had a lease of life when doctors of Jubilee Mission Medical College Hospital in Thrissur conducted a rare aortic surgery to rectify her congenital disorder known as Marfan's Syndrome. Geetha was admitted to the hospital with breathlessness, severe pain and numbness of the right leg. Doctors diagnosed that blood circulation to the right leg was cut off due to some reason and her kidney, liver and heart functions had begun to deteriorate.

According to a hospital release, a further test revealed she had a rare congenital disorder known as Marfan's Syndrome and developed a large swelling in the major blood vessel, aorta. The condition had already damaged the aortic valve and she developed another near fatal complication called the aortic dissection. A team led by chief cardiac surgeon Dr E V John conducted an emergency surgery to improve the circulation to the right leg by bypassing blood from the left leg. On October 16, she underwent an eighthour- long surgery in which the damaged aorta, along with the valve, was replaced and the coronary arteries re-implanted.

The circulation to the brain was artificially maintained during the surgery. Marfan's Syndrome is a congenital disorder in which the patient's tissues are over-elastic and weak. This leads to various complications, aortic aneurysm and dissection being the gravest ones. In aortic dissection, the wall of the aorta is split and blood flows through the wall affecting blood circulation to vital organs. Prompt and urgent surgery is the only treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jubilee Mission Medical College aortic surgery Marfan's Syndrome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp