Sidco denies firing Asha Lawrence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the reports that Asha Lawrence, the daughter of veteran CITU leader M M Lawrence, was told to leave the daily wage job at the Kerala Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd (Sidco), after her son reportedly participated in a BJP protest march, the top officials of Sidco denied the reports terming them baseless and false.

According to a senior officer, the reports about dismissing Asha were untrue and she is still a daily wage employee. “The reports coming in are absolutely false. She is still an employee of Sidco,” an officer said.

Earlier, news reports claimed Asha was told to leave the job by Friday by Sidco managing director K B Jayakumar as her son had attended a BJP protest march. The report also said the company’s attitude towards her changed after her son participated in the march.

Asha has been working continuously as a daily wage worker at Sidco since 2016.