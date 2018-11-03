Home Cities Kochi

‘Writers bring out cultures, traditions in society’

Applauding the courage of people in Kerala for withstanding the recent floods, she said Keralites together have rebuilt the state.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Kochi International Book Festival chairman M C Dileepkumar and Mattannur Sankarankutty engaged in a conversation during the festival’s inauguration on Friday | MELTON ANTONY

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 22nd Kochi International Book Festival began at Ernakulathappan Ground on Friday. The festival was inaugurated by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. “It is the writers who bring out the cultures and traditions in the society. Though the reading habits of people have changed, still we have voracious readers among us even today,” he said while inaugurating the fete.

Assamese writer Arupa Kalita Patangia was the chief guest of the event. Applauding the courage of people in Kerala for withstanding the recent floods, she said Keralites together have rebuilt the state. Arupa said though the form of a book changes, its content remains unchanged, it speaks pure literature which never dies. “Literature is the mirror of life and a writer brings and evolves lives through books.

The joys and sufferings in life are well reflected in books,” she said. M C Dileepkumar, chairman, KIBF, gave the presidential address. K V Thomas MP, Hibi Eden MLA also took part at the event.

 

Kochi International Book Festival

