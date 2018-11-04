Home Cities Kochi

Allay apprehensions on Kumbalam-Thevara bridge, demands MLA

The apprehensions of the residents of Thevara should be allayed before commencing the construction of the Kumbalam-Thevara bridge, Hibi Eden MLA said here on Friday.

Published: 04th November 2018 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The apprehensions of the residents of Thevara should be allayed before commencing the construction of the Kumbalam-Thevara bridge, Hibi Eden MLA said here on Friday. In a letter sent to the Public Works Department (PWD), Hibi said the people at Thevara had already raised their concern on the alignment of the proposed bridge.

The proposed bridge is of 668.7 m long and 12 m wide. However, the width of the road from where the bridge will land is only six metre. Hence, 22-m wide road (including service roads) need to be constructed to a length of 80 meters from the landing portion of the bridge. For the purpose, nearly 35 cents of land need to be acquired.

There are many houses and business establishments in these areas. “The present road development plan may even affect the Pandit Karuppan Hall. The common opinion is that the alignment should be changed and if it is landed in the western side, approach road can be developed towards the road leading to Parambithara bridge. The land acquisition will also be easier. It will also help in easing the traffic congestion in the six-meter wide Thevara Ferry road,” said Hibi Eden.

He said a master plan is already under preparation for the overall development of Thevara. “The master plan and the related projects will be implemented in consultation with E Sreedharan. So, the new bridge should be designed and implemented in such a way that we should be able to incorporate it within the master plan,” added Hibi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kumbalam-Thevara bridge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp