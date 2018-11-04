Bail granted to illegal money-lending kingpin

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court granted bail to Tamil Nadu native who was booked by police and Enforcement Directorate in connection illegal money lending case on Saturday. Maharaja P Mahadevan, of Chennai, was granted bail after the court observed that the accused custody is not required in the case. The court also examined the case dairy submitted by the police before granting bail. The bail was granted after submitting a bond of `1 lakh and two solvent sureties.