Home Cities Kochi

CAT stays transfer of IPS officer

Section 97 of the Kerala Police Act refers to a fixed tenure for senior officers of the Police Department, including SP.

Published: 04th November 2018 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Ernakulam Bench has restrained the state police chief from transferring Zacharia George, an IPS officer, from the post of Superintendent, Economic offences Wing, CBCID, to Idukki.  The Bench issued the order on the petition filed by Zacharia George challenging the transfer. Petitioner’s counsel C V Manuvilsan submitted the officer had joined in his present post only on October 17 and the order effecting his transfer was issued within a week after this. The transfer was in violation of the principles laid down by the Supreme Court in T P Senkumar’s case. Section 97 of the Kerala Police Act refers to a fixed tenure for senior officers of the Police Department, including SP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Administrative Tribunal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp