CAT stays transfer of IPS officer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Ernakulam Bench has restrained the state police chief from transferring Zacharia George, an IPS officer, from the post of Superintendent, Economic offences Wing, CBCID, to Idukki. The Bench issued the order on the petition filed by Zacharia George challenging the transfer. Petitioner’s counsel C V Manuvilsan submitted the officer had joined in his present post only on October 17 and the order effecting his transfer was issued within a week after this. The transfer was in violation of the principles laid down by the Supreme Court in T P Senkumar’s case. Section 97 of the Kerala Police Act refers to a fixed tenure for senior officers of the Police Department, including SP.