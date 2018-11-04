Kerala Olympic Association to elect office-bearers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Olympic Association (KOA) is all set to hold the election of its office-bearers and executive council, which was slated to be held last year. The five-member ad hoc committee for the interim management and conducting elections of KOA has decided to hold the elections for the posts of President, Vice Presidents (6 Posts), Honorary Secretary (1 Post), Honorary Joint Secretary (2 Posts), Honorary Treasurer (1 Post) and Members (5 Posts) – to be elected from State Sports Associations at Kochi on November 20. Retired Judge Sundaram Govind has been appointed as Election Commissioner. The last time elections were held in 2013.

A list of nominees to KOA from 32 state associations has been published ahead of the elections. Of this, the State Archery Association, which was caught in dispute in the administration, was omitted. Besides, Kerala State Karate Association, Taekwondo Association of Kerala, and Kerala Wushu Association also have been excluded from the list.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) constituted the five-member ad hoc committee for the interim management and conducting elections of the KOA following complaints from various state sports associations about the dysfunctional governance of KOA.

The KOA has not conducted its elections, which were due in 2017, and has not conducted its annual general body meeting for the last two years. The affiliation fees from KOA was also due to IOA. Mariamma Koshy is the chairperson of the ad-hoc committee.