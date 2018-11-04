MASS to set up pods to provide weather update

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Manarcadu Social Service Society (MASS) will be installing weather pods at various parts of the flood-ravaged Idukki district to provide real-time alerts about weather conditions to farmers. The weather information will benefit farmers to plan their agricultural activities.MASS President Bijumon Kurian said weather pods will be brought from abroad and installed at nine places in Idukki district.

“As different weather conditions prevail in different areas in Idukki district, we will be installing pods at selected places. The pods can track the temperature, humidity, atmosphere condition and wind speed. We will be collecting the weather prediction data from authorised agencies,” he said. The data from various places will be analysed at the data centre of MASS at Idinjamala. Later, the alerts about the weather and atmospheric conditions will be provided to the farmers through SMS and app-based platform. “The farmers have to subscribe for receiving the weather information. We plan to provide it free of cost,” he said.