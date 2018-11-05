24-year-old man held for abusing minor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kalloorkkad police have arrested a 24-year-old man on charges of sexually abusing a minor girl. According to the officers, Vishnu, of Vadakkedathu Veettil, Enanalloor, was arrested for allegedly raping the girl three times between 2010 and 2017. Vishnu, who was arrested under relevant sections of the Pocso Act, was produced before the Muvattupuzha Judicial First Class Magistrate Court which remanded him in judicial custody.