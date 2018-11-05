Creating innovative web  designs for many

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Quality, innovation and speed are what this Kollam-based design agency ‘B4Creations’ is focused at. Easy to find, stylish, quick loading is all that you will find in a website created by this agency. This company founded by Ayyappan Sreekumar, Sahil Abdullah and Bilal Muhammed is probably the only web development company with a Google-certified partner, a YouTube partnership, Facebook partnership and giving digital marketing services at affordable rates.

In 2007, Ayyappan, with a passion for learning web development, started a blog. He started learning more about web development and how different techniques can be used to develop interesting websites. “I started creating websites for shops and organisations and got good reviews.

With this experience, I became a web developer,” said Ayyappan, the director of B4Creations.Ayyappan’s next challenge was to study the web developing techniques on Facebook. It was at this that he came to know about Sahil who was much experienced in this field. Bilal was doing events then. In 2012, the trio got together and started a company ‘B4Creations’ with just four employees. Ayyappan says, “We struggled a lot at the beginning. Then we became director Blessy’s official media management partner. Through him, we got a lot of clients.”

Sahil has created about 30 Wikipedia articles and Ayyappan is an IMDb contributor who gives online database information related to films, television programmes.Now they are a design agency having 20 employees and creating an innovative website for different clients. They have designed their entire process and products around providing everything a small business needs when they are starting out.

This ensures a quick, easy and hassle-free experience working with them. Ayyappan says, “We give our clients full control of their website without a ridiculous price tag, and our friendly team offers their expertise even after the website is live.”

