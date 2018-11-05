Home Cities Kochi

Creating innovative web  designs for many

 Quality, innovation and speed are what this Kollam-based design agency ‘B4Creations’ is focused at.

Published: 05th November 2018 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

The founders of B4Creations

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Quality, innovation and speed are what this Kollam-based design agency ‘B4Creations’ is focused at. Easy to find, stylish, quick loading is all that you will find in a website created by this agency. This company founded by Ayyappan Sreekumar, Sahil Abdullah and Bilal Muhammed is probably the only web development company with a Google-certified partner, a YouTube partnership, Facebook partnership and giving digital marketing services at affordable rates. 

In 2007, Ayyappan, with a passion for learning web development, started a blog. He started learning more about web development and how different techniques can be used to develop interesting websites. “I started creating websites for shops and organisations and got good reviews.

With this experience, I became a web developer,” said Ayyappan, the director of B4Creations.Ayyappan’s next challenge was to study the web developing techniques on Facebook. It was at this that he came to know about Sahil who was much experienced in this field. Bilal was doing events then. In 2012, the trio got together and started a  company ‘B4Creations’ with just four employees. Ayyappan says, “We struggled a lot at the beginning. Then we became director Blessy’s official media management partner. Through him, we got a lot of clients.” 

Sahil has created about 30 Wikipedia articles and Ayyappan is an IMDb contributor who gives online database information related to films, television programmes.Now they are a design agency having 20 employees and creating an innovative website for different clients. They have designed their entire process and products around providing everything a small business needs when they are starting out. 

This ensures a quick, easy and hassle-free experience working with them. Ayyappan says, “We give our clients full control of their website without a ridiculous price tag, and our friendly team offers their expertise even after the website is live.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B4Creations

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sahil Abdullah
    Thank you IE ??
    24 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp