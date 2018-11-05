Home Cities Kochi

Homeopathy doctors going for safer, better practices to popularise traditional medicine

Doctors have started prescribing pre-medicated homoeopathic medicines  that offer more quality, safety and hygiene than conventional drugs.

Published: 05th November 2018

KOCHI:  City-based homoeopathy doctors and practitioners have begun implementing safer homoeopathic practices in an effort to standardise and popularise the traditional form of medicine. The new practices have been adopted following reports of loose medicines sold in the market being laced with allopathic medicines and even steroids, sometimes in high dosages.

Doctors have started prescribing pre-medicated homoeopathic medicines  that offer more quality, safety and hygiene than conventional drugs. These pre-medicated medicines or Boiron Tubes as they are called, are high-quality medicines packaged in a unique sealed tube and are considered gold standard in homeopathy. The tubes have ingredient labelling, indications, batch number, intelligent design, expiry dates and MRP listed on them giving patients more choice and convenience. Moreover, they are manufactured in high-tech plants, untouched by hand.

Dr KV Shoyson, chief consultant, Samagra Homoeopathic Hospital said, “New dispensing methods and packaging techniques such as pre-sealed, labelled and premedicated tubes are making homoeopathic medicines more reliable and safer. Moreover, with such standardisation, it has become easier to consult patients over the phone as well as online which was not the case a few years ago. ”

Doctors have now started giving preference to dispensing packaged translucent globules over indigenous preparations. The globules are beginning to replace traditional solid chalky globules which have a superficial coating of medicines sprayed over them. 

Dr Renz Abraham, general practitioner, St Mary’s Homeo Medical Centre said, “Due to high-tech manufacturing processes and advanced R&D, the medicines are fast acting and have longer lasting effects compared to traditional medications that took much longer to show results. Ultimately, it’s not just the quantity but also the quality of the medicine that matters in making the treatment more effective.” 

Pharmacies dealing with OTC branded homeopathic medicines are hiring persons having requisite qualifications to ensure safety, efficacy and quality of these drugs as per the latest rules of the Government of India. In compliance with the Good Manufacturing Practices, manufacturers are also clarifying the grade of the raw materials used.

