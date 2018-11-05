IDBI Federal Life Insurance Marathon to be held on Nov 11

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The IDBI Federal Life Insurance Spice Coast Marathon 2018, organised by IDBI Federal Life Insurance and Soles of Cochin, is scheduled to be held on November 11 here. Close to 3,000 runners have registered for India’s most picturesque marathon. The fifth edition of the marathon has already witnessed registration from more than 150 runners from the Kerala police and defence forces, while there are more than 600 runners from various corporates including Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant and BPCL.

Close to 200 registrations have been received from school children, along with their teachers and parents.

This AIMS-certified marathon enables runners to qualify for international events such as the Boston Marathon and the New York City Marathon.

The 2018 edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Spice Coast Marathon will take place on Willingdon Island, and has four different categories – Full Marathon (42.2K), Half Marathon (21.1K), the Half Marathon Corporate Relay (21.1K), and everyone’s favorite fun run, the Family Run (8K).

The Full Marathon will be flagged off at 4 am, followed by the Half Marathon at 5 am and the Family Fun Run will commence at 7 am. The registration fee for the Full Marathon (42.2K) is Rs 1,200; for the Half Marathon (21.1K) is Rs 900 and the Half-Marathon Corporate Relay is priced at Rs. 7,500 per team. The Family Run is Rs 500, promising a great day out.