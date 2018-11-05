Home Cities Kochi

IDBI Federal Life Insurance Marathon to be held on Nov 11

Close to 200 registrations have been received from school children, along with their teachers and parents.

Published: 05th November 2018 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The IDBI Federal Life Insurance Spice Coast Marathon 2018, organised by IDBI Federal Life Insurance and Soles of Cochin, is scheduled to be held on November 11 here. Close to 3,000 runners have registered for India’s most picturesque marathon. The fifth edition of the marathon has already witnessed registration from more than 150 runners from the Kerala police and defence forces, while there are more than 600 runners from various corporates including Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant and BPCL.

Close to 200 registrations have been received from school children, along with their teachers and parents.
This AIMS-certified marathon enables runners to qualify for international events such as the Boston Marathon and the New York City Marathon.

The 2018 edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Spice Coast Marathon will take place on Willingdon Island, and has four different categories – Full Marathon (42.2K), Half Marathon (21.1K), the Half Marathon Corporate Relay (21.1K), and everyone’s favorite fun run, the Family Run (8K).

The Full Marathon will be flagged off at 4 am, followed by the Half Marathon at 5 am and the Family Fun Run will commence at 7 am. The registration fee for the Full Marathon (42.2K) is Rs 1,200; for the Half Marathon (21.1K) is Rs 900 and the Half-Marathon Corporate Relay is priced at Rs. 7,500 per team. The Family Run is Rs 500, promising a great day out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IDBI federal bank IDBI Federal Life Insurance Marathon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp