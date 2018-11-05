I’m happy to be doing good work: Samuel Robinson

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “I have always been super optimistic," says 'Sudani from Nigeria' actor Samuel Abiola Robinson, who still can't believe the immense success of his first Malayalam film. Recently, director Zakariya won the Mohan Raghavan award for the 'Best Director' and the film has also been included in the Panorama Section of the International Film Festival of India which will be held at Goa from November 20 to 28.

"I don't think anyone involved in the project expected the positive responses we have been receiving," continues the Nigerian-born actor. "It has been a blessing and a privilege." Samuel's second Malayalam film, Oru Caribbean Udayippu, is on the way. Initially known under the working title Purple, the film's first-look poster has its present title. A Joji directs the film produced by RVK Nair, Rajesh and Reshma.

Samuel says this new title conveys the idea of the story better. He tells us it's a college drama. "I'm playing a very intense character. I have never played a role like this before. And I had to gain some weight to appear more intimidating."

But that's all he is willing to divulge. "You will have to watch it find out more (laughs)." The film is expected to come out sometime in December. No dates have been fixed yet. Recently, a racist meme involving the actor provoked the ire of many netizens. The situation has been resolved, says Samuel. "It upset me and the producers of Sudani from Nigeria. The meme has been taken down and its creators have apologised. All has been forgiven and it's in the past now. I don't want to dwell on it."

Samuel is grateful for the overwhelming love and appreciation he has been getting from India so far. "I have learnt to embrace a new culture and its people. I mean it when I say that I love Indians and I'm looking forward to being back." How does he manage his time between his work here and abroad? "Managing my time is never a problem. I'm happy to be doing good work. It is such a privilege to get to work in multiple industries around the world."Samuel has already bagged his third film, "a very big project" which will begin filming in India by January. "I can't say much about it for now. I will be able to share more about it in the near future," he signs off.