Home Cities Kochi

Mastering the wash technique

Coming to Kochi this November 6 is a painting workshop on wash techniques.

Published: 05th November 2018 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Arvin Ombika and Santanu Dutta,

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming to Kochi this November 6 is a painting workshop on wash techniques. The technique involves a wash of diluted paint applied resulting in a semi-transparent layer of colour. What sets this workshop distinct from the rest is the inclusion of natural pigments like tea and coffee. Led by artist duo Arvin Ombika and Santanu Dutta, the workshop will be held at the Kerala Museum’s Gallery of Contemporary Indian Art.

Originated from China and then introduced in Korea and Japan, the wash technique also found its influences in the Bengal school of Art’s style too.  Some well-known artists are Nandalal Bose and Abanidranath Tagore amongst others, who translated the Japanese wash style, moulding it to the Indian context. At the workshop, Santanu would explore the wash technique in a more creative aspect, wherein the wash in itself would guide the artist to develop his own imagery, instead of the outlined drawing inspiring a folkloric style, reminiscent of the Bengal folk art.  

You can then let your creative mind wander in the vast plethora of ideas to create your own style. Coupled with these gained experiences, the fun of printing repelled oil paint on water, also called marbling, will be an added know-how with Arvin.The workshop will take place from 10 am to 1 pm. Entry fee is Rs 300.
Call 8129051880 to know more.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp