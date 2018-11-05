Mastering the wash technique

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming to Kochi this November 6 is a painting workshop on wash techniques. The technique involves a wash of diluted paint applied resulting in a semi-transparent layer of colour. What sets this workshop distinct from the rest is the inclusion of natural pigments like tea and coffee. Led by artist duo Arvin Ombika and Santanu Dutta, the workshop will be held at the Kerala Museum’s Gallery of Contemporary Indian Art.

Originated from China and then introduced in Korea and Japan, the wash technique also found its influences in the Bengal school of Art’s style too. Some well-known artists are Nandalal Bose and Abanidranath Tagore amongst others, who translated the Japanese wash style, moulding it to the Indian context. At the workshop, Santanu would explore the wash technique in a more creative aspect, wherein the wash in itself would guide the artist to develop his own imagery, instead of the outlined drawing inspiring a folkloric style, reminiscent of the Bengal folk art.

You can then let your creative mind wander in the vast plethora of ideas to create your own style. Coupled with these gained experiences, the fun of printing repelled oil paint on water, also called marbling, will be an added know-how with Arvin.The workshop will take place from 10 am to 1 pm. Entry fee is Rs 300.

Call 8129051880 to know more.