Home Cities Kochi

Medicinal saplings distributed as part of National Ayurveda Day

The event was inaugurated by Dr R Usha, District Medical Officer, by handing over a sapling to Rajendran A R, General Manager KMRL.

Published: 05th November 2018 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

A child recieving a medicinal plant distributed as part of National Ayurveda Day celebration in front of Maharaja’s Metro Station in Kochi on Sunday | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), in association with Ayush Department, Kerala State Government and Ernakulam District National Ayush Mission, on Sunday distributed 4,000 medicinal saplings as part of National Ayurveda Day. 

The event was inaugurated by Dr R Usha, District Medical Officer, by handing over a sapling to Rajendran A R, General Manager KMRL.  Dr K A Sauda, CMO, District Ayurveda Hospital, Dr G Rajasekharan Nair, National Ayush Mission, and Dr Devidas Vellodi, Ayurveda Medical Association of India, were present. KMRL Managing Director A P M Mohammed Hanish will deliver the keynote address on Monday at 10.30 am at the public meeting at Ernakulam District Ayurveda Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Metro Rail Ltd KMRL Medicinal saplings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp