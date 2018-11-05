Medicinal saplings distributed as part of National Ayurveda Day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), in association with Ayush Department, Kerala State Government and Ernakulam District National Ayush Mission, on Sunday distributed 4,000 medicinal saplings as part of National Ayurveda Day.

The event was inaugurated by Dr R Usha, District Medical Officer, by handing over a sapling to Rajendran A R, General Manager KMRL. Dr K A Sauda, CMO, District Ayurveda Hospital, Dr G Rajasekharan Nair, National Ayush Mission, and Dr Devidas Vellodi, Ayurveda Medical Association of India, were present. KMRL Managing Director A P M Mohammed Hanish will deliver the keynote address on Monday at 10.30 am at the public meeting at Ernakulam District Ayurveda Hospital.