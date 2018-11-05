Nano market opened at District Collectorate  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of its efforts to ensure a sustainable income to its workers and to provide good quality products at a reasonable price to customers, the Kudumbashree has come up with its nano market at Ernakulam District Collectorate. These markets are sales points of Kudumbashree, adjacent to government offices which are widely visited by the public.

Though the Kudumbashree Mission will set up its own stalls at major fairs organised during festival season, they alone will not help in providing a sustainable income to members. That is why Kudumbashree has thought of setting up small selling units at government offices. This is the 76th Kudumbashree nano market in Ernakulam district. Other nano markets are functioning at panchayat and CDS offices.

The nano market has been set up with minimal space, close to the government offices in the collectorate. Food products and household goods, including pickles, juice concentrates, soaps, washing powder, curry powders, rice flour and lotions, will be sold through the outlet. These products are manufactured by various Kudumbashree units and quality certified.

Similarly, people also can approach the Kudumbashree outlet for photocopying documents. It was decided to open the nano market in the Collectorate following the high demand for its products.

District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla inaugurated the nano market the other day.

100 Anganwadis

The District Collector also said this year, the district administration will take steps to provide land for 100 anganwadis under the project aimed at allotting Purambokke land for public service. A total of three cents from the purambokke land under various departments will be given for the anganwadis. The bank authorities are planning to shift the SBI office situated at the Civil Station, Kakkanad.

The Collector said once the SBI is shifted, the Child Welfare and Women Welfare Protection offices will be given space at the civil station. An Ammathottil will be set up at Aluva and the District Child Welfare Officer was asked to identify an apt location. The services of Ernakulam Railway Child Helpline will be extended to Aluva. District Panchayat president Asha Sanil said the panchayat-level Child Protection Committee has been formed in half of the panchayats.