Home Cities Kochi

Nava Kerala shouldn’t fall into a debt trap

The deluge on the 71st Independent Day paradoxically revealed how interdependent we are in both personal and financial aspects.

Published: 05th November 2018 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Francis Mathew
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The deluge on the 71st Independent Day paradoxically revealed how interdependent we are in both personal and financial aspects. Now, the State is desperately searching for funds to rebuild the damaged infrastructure, buildings and agriculture sector.  While several estimates of the loss and fund requirement for the reconstruction and rehabilitation were being made, Chief Minister articulated his vision of building a New Kerala, instead of rebuilding the damaged ones. 

A preliminary report by the World Bank has estimated Rs 25,050 crore to rebuild the State. The funding strategies like inter alia, raising the borrowing ceiling for the State by 50%, from  3% of GDP to 4.5%, and external borrowings from international financial institutions were considered.  

The state budget 2017-18 provided for debt repayment of Rs 13,606 crore and interest payment of   Rs 13,632 crore, which together accounts for 23% of the total expenditure.  A Crisil research report based on the debt-to-GDP ratio classified Kerala as one of the ‘worse-off states’ in terms of fiscal health. 

As the funding through rupee bond will cost 9% interest, the government decided to raise Rs. 15,900 crore as loan from the World Bank and other international funding agencies. The borrowing from international financial institutions can be useful in terms of world-class technical knowledge and quality standards. But high currency depreciation of the rupee can make the cheap foreign currency loan very expensive.

Indian rupee depreciated by 15 per cent from January to October this year. Even taking a long-term perspective, the rupee depreciated by 335%, from 17 per dollar in January 1990 to 74 in October 2018, averaging 12% per year. Though assuming an average 8% annual depreciation, the financing cost of loan taken in the dollar at 2% interest will have effective financing cost of 10%, which is higher than the rupee-denominated bond rate of 8%.   The government and the consulting firm, KPMG, appointed for Rebuild Kerala project should factor the foreign exchange loss in calculating the total financing cost. 

The government’s plan to consider rupee denominated masala bond through KIIFB is a step in the right direction, though its prospects are dim with the heavy depreciation of rupee. Rupee bond targeting NRKs may yield a better result. For financially viable revenue-generating projects, the government may consider other financing options such as CIAL model PPPs. For other projects, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes like Kizhakkambalam 2020, crowdfunding platforms or sponsorships by overseas Malayali associations could be explored. 

Financial management has not been given its due weightage in public finance. Nava Kerala should strengthen the public finance management system with professional financial experts at the helm, capacity development programs and transparency and accountability mechanism. Risk management and hedging arrangement should be in place for foreign currency loans.

The excessive borrowings, especially in foreign currency, for Nava Kerala project would lead to a long-term financial dependency for the state. Critics have attributed the cause of the deluge to unplanned development and refusal to implement Gadgil report. Although this is debatable, it is undeniable that innovative funding strategies sans debt, especially in foreign currency, to rebuild the damages will save the state from a financial disaster.

The measures taken to revamp the damages of a natural calamity on the day of political Independence should not take us to a debt trap and lingering financial dependency era.
 Francis Mathew is a chartered accountant and the CEO of Scaleup Consulting LLP, formerly Senior Financial Controls Specialist with Asian Development Bank. (The views expressed by the author are his own).

REBUILDING OF KERALA
The government should consider financing options such as CIAL model Public Private Partnership, Corporate Social Responsibility programmes like Kizhakkambalam 2020, and crowdfunding platforms and sponsorships by overseas Malayali associations could be explored.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nava Kerala debt trap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp