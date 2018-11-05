Pre-schooling: SSA project set for launch

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan’s (SSA) new project to improve pre-school education system in the district will be implemented in 30 government schools during the inaugural phase.The schools, to be shortlisted from 30 panchayats across Ernakulam, will be retained as lead schools for coordinating with the other schools, the District Information Office said in a release.

The lead schools will be upgraded as the model pre-schools and training centres in the future. In the first phase, the pre-schools will be turned into child-friendly schools.The Education Department has drawn up the list of various programmes focusing on the over all development of the students to be conducted at the schools.A workshop for the project’s implementation and readying the master plan will be held at BRC Piravom. The five day-long workshop will conclude on Friday.