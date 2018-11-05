Quell your fears and enjoy life

R Jayanthi By

Express News Service

KOCHI: I have always stumbled upon one question: When I will be happy with the transition of life? I have worried about why I have not thought like this before. I have read in a book of physiology that we have a subconscious memory that keeps on repeating the same kinds of thoughts without any interruption when there is no command is given to think about.

We flee the wheels of worry always in the name of planning, executing and developing. Even though numbers of plan touched its target, our mind always anchored in the missed one. We trained our thoughts to shed away our negatives easily and effortlessly without any stop. One fine morning life will not change unless there is an accident! We are in the track of taking our life for granted, but when you are shown what life is through an accident, we started to appreciate the life after that. In other sense how we react to the emotional shock and how healthy we are in balancing our emotions. The racing world shows the different entities with the contrasting contemporaries as happiness.

Do we really want to walk out the circles which are all the way insisted the ethics, virtue of love, passion, trust and belief? How strong is our hold to get along with all strangeness, weirdness and confusing directions? Train your mind to be aware of your size and shape of psychological wounds and to heal it. Understand people who are in an invisible mask of their misfortunes. Hold onto your compassion and rule the world with love. Have a realization that happiness is not earning, saving or securing money. But it is a state of mind!

Never be a slave to the situations, emotions and people. Moreover, it’s an instinctual urge to be happy and pursue happiness in any form. Remember Serotonin and Dopamine are really at our disposal, excitement for the little things in the real sense also reroutes to happiness. Attitude towards happy mindset is not complex but we postpone happiness with the number of success.

Scaling the joy is not a sin, as life is to be celebrated for each small hike. The progress metre is not the only shortcut for happiness. Accepting your relationship as he/ she is not the solution as well. But accepting yourself and not to be too harsh on your mistake, failure and rejection.

Shut the doors of your mind which is always nagging about your incompetence. Let the incompetence be the reason for your success since your efficiency takes its giant role only when you realize the incapability. See the divinity in being positive. Life is too short and once. The motto for happiness is to agree with the present situation and hope for a good future.

Change your lifestyle, instead of planning your day. Enjoy the thrill of happiness in simplicity. Let us make sure that our happiness and joy are not for the future but for the present. Don’t insure your contentment for the upcoming days. Mindfulness of your living with consciousness about your being is more than enough to be happy always. As happiness has the contagious quality. Let this happiness be relay upon your next person and the spirit of this thought shall be carried forward.R Jayanthi is a freelance trainer

(The views expressed by the author are her own).