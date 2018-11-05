Take the jute route

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With individuals and organisations in the city taking small steps to replace plastic with cloth bags, Preethy Binu Kurien, an entrepreneur, has embarked on a ‘green’ mission to distribute jute bags that would result in the reduction of plastic bags.

She will be displaying her jute bag collection in the Women’s Fair on November 18 at the Thiruvananthapuram Women’s Club, Kowdiar.A soft skill trainer by profession, Preethy considered popularising the jute bag culture in the city. She says, “It was my cousin in Kochi who introduced me to jute bags. When he started a business there, he never thought these products will be appreciated. The materials are bought from different places and there is a group of women who are trained in making these jute bags.” Ranging from shopping bags to clutch purses for women, they are simultaneously eye-catching and eco-friendly.

Preethy says that scepticism exists; people are unsure about the quality and colour. “We have rated all the bags as per quality. If the quality is good, we price it slightly higher than the other jute varieties. I have just started this business and I am planning to introduce more customised jute products such as bags, id cards, laptop bags and pouches in the upcoming exhibition,” she says. Her previous expo exhibited carry bags. She also plans to launch an online store for jute products.

Besides jute bags, she also handles a food outlet in Kottayam where a special type of avalose unda ‘Pineapple avalose unda’ is made. The typical avalose unda consists of rice, coconut and jaggery. But this one comprises pineapple and coconut. Preethy says, “We have a small cottage industry in Kottayam where the pineapple avalose unda is made. Women sell these products in local bakeries too. I am planning to bring this product to Thiruvananthapuram as I have got plenty of orders through Facebook.” The pineapple that is used in making these laddoos is cultivated organically and pesticide free.