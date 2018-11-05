Home Cities Kochi

Take the jute route

She will be displaying her jute bag collection in the Women’s Fair on November 18 at the Thiruvananthapuram Women’s Club, Kowdiar.

Published: 05th November 2018 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: With individuals and organisations in the city taking small steps to replace plastic with cloth bags, Preethy Binu Kurien, an entrepreneur, has embarked on a ‘green’ mission to distribute jute bags that would result in the reduction of plastic bags.

She will be displaying her jute bag collection in the Women’s Fair on November 18 at the Thiruvananthapuram Women’s Club, Kowdiar.A soft skill trainer by profession, Preethy considered popularising the jute bag culture in the city. She says, “It was my cousin in Kochi who introduced me to jute bags. When he started a business there, he never thought these products will be appreciated. The materials are bought from different places and there is a group of women who are trained in making these jute bags.” Ranging from shopping bags to clutch purses for women, they are simultaneously eye-catching and eco-friendly.

Preethy says that scepticism exists; people are unsure about the quality and colour. “We have rated all the bags as per quality. If the quality is good, we price it slightly higher than the other jute varieties. I have just started this business and I am planning to introduce more customised jute products such as bags, id cards, laptop bags and pouches in the upcoming exhibition,” she says. Her previous expo exhibited carry bags. She also plans to launch an online store for jute products.

Besides jute bags, she also handles a food outlet in Kottayam where a special type of avalose unda ‘Pineapple avalose unda’ is made. The typical avalose unda consists of rice, coconut and jaggery. But this one comprises pineapple and coconut. Preethy says, “We have a small cottage industry in Kottayam where the pineapple avalose unda is made. Women sell these products in local bakeries too. I am planning to bring this product to Thiruvananthapuram as I have got plenty of orders through Facebook.” The pineapple that is used in making these laddoos is cultivated organically and pesticide free.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp