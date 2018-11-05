Home Cities Kochi

The bloodshed continues

There is no stopping private buses, literally.

The mangled remains of the autorickshaw that collided with a private bus at Civil Lane Road on Monday A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There is no stopping private buses, literally. The city on Monday was again at the receiving end of the terror unleashed by the speeding killers after two accidents involving private buses were reported.
The first one, that happened at Civil Lane Road in Kakkanad, saw a bus colliding with an autorickshaw, critically injuring the driver and a passenger.  The incident happened at early hours.  While the driver Praveen is in ventilator in critical condition, the passenger Gomati sustained injuries. According to an officer of Thrikkakkara Police Station, overspeeding and reckless lane crossing caused the accident.
But, a shop owner at Vazhakkala blames official apathy in reining in buses for such incidents. “Now that the potholes have gone, overspeeding happens.We have approached authorities many times seeking them action in this regard. None cared. The result is here for everyone to see,” said Ranjith.

Bus race again

Within hours, another incident was reported wherein a private bus rammed into a scooter, which in turn hit on a car. The bike rider Rafeeque, a mechanic from Vazhakkala, was one his way to Kaloor when a speeding bus hit him from behind. “I had already asked them to slow down for everyone’s safety. But they didn’t.  When we reached Palarivattom Junction, the same bus hit me from rear, and I lost the control and hit on the car in front of me,” an angry Rafeeque said.

The family inside the car was so terrified by the collision.  “It was a sudden jerk. We were hearing the constant honking of buses for some time. Luckily, we were in seat belts,” said Vibin, the car driver.  
Both Rafeeque and Vibin’s family protested in the middle of the road till Police intervened in the issue.

