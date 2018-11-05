The grand culinary challenge

By Express News Service

Focusing on its rich culinary heritage, Hyatt Hotels in India hosted the fifth season of ‘Hyatt Culinary Challenge’ - people cooking for people. Hyatt Culinary Challenge was conceptualised as a unique event that brings together individuals from the corporate realm on a common platform where they showcase their culinary expertise and passion for food in an interactive culinary event.

The fun-filled event had each contestant paired with a child participant from partner NGOs to create a participant choice recipe to be adjudged by a panel of judges. The panel included chef Hermann (executive chef, Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty), Naushad (restaurateur, food critic and food show host), Lakshmi Nair (celebrity chef, food show host and author of Kerala Recipes) and Waseem Khan (fashion and food photographer, social influencer).

Tinku Verghese (CEO, Bipha Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd and the full-time director, Bipha Drug Laboratories) took home the winner’s title and Vijay Babu (actor and film producer) secured the runners-up position at the culinary challenge.

The event saw the participation of personalities such as Sheila Chittilappilly, founder and managing director of V-Star; Antony Alappat, partner, Alappat Group; Fazil A S, director of Dreamflower Housing Projects Pvt Ltd; Annie Libu, global vice chairperson of World Malayalee Federation and director and MD, Media Connect.

The regional prelims are held across other Hyatt hotels in October-November across 14 cities. The winner has been invited to participate in the Grand Finale at Hyderabad in December 2018.

The winner from the finale will win a family holiday at one of the exotic international destinations of Hyatt.