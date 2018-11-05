Home Cities Kochi

Vimukti counselling centre heals many

Published: 05th November 2018 09:55 AM

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The efforts of the Excise Department towards tackling the drug culture that has taken root in the city seems to be bearing fruit with the counselling centre opened under the Vimukti Project evoking a good response. According to officers, the centre is receiving five cases per day since its opening on October 26. The counselling centre, first-of-its-kind in Central Kerala, functions on the first floor of the Excise Complex in the city. It aims to offer free counselling to school students, teachers and their parents against drug abuse. 

The department is also set to open the de-addiction centre at Muvattupuzha next week. The centre would have the facilities to provide medical attention with the support of general physicians, psychiatrists, and psychologists.  It also provides the service of trained counsellors and psychologists. Many organizations, which came to know about the centre, have now sought help and offered to bring in more persons.

“Right now those involved in narcotic cases, who are recommended by the anti-drug clubs in schools, various PTAs, and various NGOs, are approaching the centre. We keep the whereabouts of these people confidential. The response is overwhelming”, said Deputy Excise Commissioner A S Ranjith.“People with Alcohol Dependency Syndrome (ADS) and Polydependency Syndrome approach the centre,” said counsellor Shijo Antony. He cites that an average of five cases is reported every day.  

The centre will remain open from 8 am to 8 pm on all working days except Sundays. Students, parents, teachers or the general public can contact the centre directly or at the toll-free-numbers 9188520198 or 9188520199. 

