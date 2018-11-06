Home Cities Kochi

Criticism is part of scribes’ duty

The first-ever Leela Menon Awards were given to deserving journalists at the 22nd Kochi International Book Festival (KIBF) under way at the Ernakulathappan Ground on Monday.

Published: 06th November 2018 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran journalist V P Ramachandran handing over the Leela Menon Photography Award to The New Indian Express lensman Arun Angela on Monday. UDF Convenor Benny Behanan and The New Indian Express former assistant editor P Venugopal look on | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first-ever Leela Menon Awards were given to deserving journalists at the 22nd Kochi International Book Festival (KIBF) underway at the Ernakulathappan Ground on Monday. Former assistant editor of The New Indian Express P Venugopal received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the function from veteran journalist V P Ramachandran. Geethu Thambi (reporter, Suprabhatham), Arun Kodungallur (reporter, Janam TV) and P Sasikanth (cameraman, Amrita TV) were also awarded.

UDF convenor Benny Behanan, the chief guest, said instances of restricting media were on the rise at present. “The media doesn’t merely provide us with pieces of information, but analyse it and report the events in detail. The administration and court should not restrict the media. Criticising events and people is part of their duty and should not be scorned upon,” Behanan said.  The emergence of social media, which can be considered the Fifth Estate, is replete with negativity. The media and media persons have the power to make it positive, Behanan said. Ramachandran said he was ecstatic to be the first person to give away the Leela Menon awards. “Leela Menon was a bold lady who portrayed the relevance of women in journalism long ago. She reported with courage and confidence,” he said.

Venugopal said Leela Menon could be regarded as the ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ (Queen of Jhansi) of Journalism in Kerala. Lensman Arun Angela, who received the photography award for the picture he took during the Kerala floods, said the snapshot represented the shattered lives of people at Kuttanad.“One cannot always be objective while practising journalism. Though the man in the photograph was reluctant, the picture was clicked to make more people know about the situation,” Arun said.
KIBF convenor T Satisan, J Vinodkumar and other awardees also spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi International Book Festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp