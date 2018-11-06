Home Cities Kochi

KMRL phase II to have more pedestrian facilities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In order to provide more pedestrian facilities and to promote non-motorised transport (NMT), KMRL will include special packages in the Kochi Metro extension. The agency has already undertaken NMT and pedestrian facility projects as part of its junction development package. This will be extended during the phase 1 (b) and phase-2 of the Kochi Metro.

Meanwhile, KMRL has bagged the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry's award of excellence in the category of Best NMT Project In India for the 'Edappally Junction improvement and pedestrian safety project'. The agency had spent around Rs 4.5 crore to develop the junction.

"KMRL has recognised the need for better pedestrian facilities and the importance of a safe and secure junction design at a very early stage, and modernised junctions like Edappally and Aluva as part in the NMT initiatives of KMRL," said KMRL managing director A P M Mohammed Hanish. "In the sections under construction towards Tripunithura and the proposed Kakkanad stretch, we will provide world-class facilities for NMT."   

The KMRL MD expressed said the national recognition serves to highlight "our steady commitment to NMT and pedestrian safety initiatives". “KMRL had fully illuminated the junction to ensure the safety of pedestrians. KMRL is also trying to reduce dust pollution, save valuable time, reduce accidents, fuel consumption and reduce conflict between different road users. KMRL has also given importance to the synchronising signals for pedestrian’s vehicle crossing, the safety of women, senior citizens, children, and the differently-abled persons,” he said.

The award was presented at the 11th Urban Mobility India Conference cum – Expo 2018 held from at Nagpur the other day.  Thiruman Archunan, projects director, and Kumar K R, finance director, received the award on behalf of Kochi Metro.

