Maritime policy, licence fee hike rattle fishermen community  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The new maritime policy unveiled by the Union Government and the steep hike in licence fee introduced by the state government have caused ripples among the fishermen community. The draft mariculture policy aims to lease out special zones in the sea to private entities to cultivate marine organism in an enclosure in the open sea. The fishermen fear the policy will lead to the entry of corporates into the sector leading to the loss of livelihood to the local fishermen.

The Kerala Matsyathozhilali Aikya Vedi has decided to launch a stir demanding to protect the rights of the fishermen. “The government is trying to open the fishing sector to the corporates. This will limit the access of traditional fishermen to the sea. If the government wants to promote mariculture in a big way, they should implement the policy through fishermen cooperative societies. The authorities have not discussed the policy with the original stakeholders. The state government should convene a meeting of the fishermen and convey the state’s concern to the centre. If the government decides to proceed with the policy we will launch an indefinite stir against it,” said state president Charles George.

According to Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation state president T Peter the new policy denial of the traditional rights of the fishermen community. “Western countries have taken up mariculture in a big way as the number of fishermen is very less. In India, the situation is totally different. There are around 3 crore fishermen in the country and the government has to protect our rights. Reserving special zones in the sea for fishing will limit the access of fishermen and this will lead to conflicts at sea. The sea current may change according to weather and the fishermen may enter the protected zones due to rough sea. We demand the government to implement the policy through fishermen cooperatives,” he said.

The government’s decision to increase the annual licence fee for fishing vessels has also invited the fishermen’s wrath. There has been a steep drop in availability of fish in Kerala coast and many fishing units have stopped operations due to mounting debt. “The fishing sector is facing a crisis situation and the government has to support us. The increase in licence fees will aggravate the situation,” said Charles George.

The licence fee for traditional boats with 15 m length has been increased from Rs 2,365 to Rs 4,500. They have to pay a security deposit of Rs 9,000 also. The fishing boats with more than 20 m lengths have to take a permit paying Rs 50,000. The licence fee of these boats was Rs 5,250 last year.“While increasing the burden of the fishermen, the government has conveniently ignored the export sector which has a turnover of Rs 42,000 crore,” he said.