Mini Marine Drive is still a dream

The project was aimed to be a hangout spot and to eliminate the dumping of waste in the area near the backwaters.

The walkway under construction near BOT Bridge at Thoppumpady

KOCHI: It was touted to be the ‘mini Marine Drive’ of Kochi. The Cochin Port Trust’s (CPT) walkway from Alexander Parambithara Bridge on Thevara-Willingdon Island to B O T Bridge at Thoppumpady was supposed to be a 2018 New Year’s gift to the city residents. However, even as 2018 coming to a close, the promise of a waterfront walkway still remains unfulfilled.

The project was aimed to be a hangout spot and to eliminate the dumping of waste in the area near the backwaters. The earlier plan was to complete the construction of the waterfront walkway by early 2018. However, the CPT has said the work related to the walkway will only be completed only by February 2019.While the construction of the entire stretch and the parking area has been completed, the other major works are yet to start.

According to the CPT, the project is now in its third phase. Tenders have been invited for the construction of a steel pedestrian bridge, e-toilets, kiosks, FRP underground tanks, planting flowering plants and beautification work. “The tenders received are under process and the work is expected to be awarded shortly with the contract period of three months,” said a CPT officer.

The CPT project was taken up with the financial assistance of the Ministry of Tourism, BPCL Kochi, and the state government. In the first phase, 350 metres of the walkway was completed with the funding of about Rs 99 lakh from BPCL. And in the second phase, another 150 metres was constructed with the state government funding of about Rs 55 lakh. The third phase was financially assisted by the Ministry of Tourism with a fund of Rs 9 crore.

Furthermore, K V Thomas MP had recommended the sanction from the MPLAD fund for the construction of an open-air theatre near Kannanghat Bridge to be executed by CPT. CPT, in 2017, had said it will not take more than seven months to complete the construction of the walkway.

350m of the walkway was completed with the funding of about Rs 99 lakh from BPCL

150m was constructed with the state government funding of about Rs 55 lakh

9 cr is the amount allotted for the third phase by the Ministry of Tourism.

