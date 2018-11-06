Home Cities Kochi

Power outage: Match delayed for 25 minutes

Though power issues began from the first half of the match, it completely affected the match when power supply to the three towers stopped just before resuming the second half.

Published: 06th November 2018 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

When the lights went off at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium during the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC, the crowd lighted up the stadium with the flash from their mobile phones | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Super Leagues match held between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC at Jawaharlal International Stadium on Monday interrupted for around 25 minutes due to a power outage in the stadium.

Though power issues began from the first half of the match, it completely affected the match when power supply to the three towers stopped just before resuming the second half. The failure of the diesel engine is said to be the reason for the power outage. “The lights on some towers were flickering during the match. Some of them went off but no one noticed it. It was after the first half the officers intervened and delayed the match to resolve the error. It is a failure from the authorities as it is their responsibility to keep all the systems intact,” said Anoop, an ardent football fan.

According to the football fans, the power outage is a common issue at the JNI stadium. “We had witnessed the similar incident before. Though it is a regular affair in stadiums, they should have monitored it. It is an insult to the football fans,” said Nikhil, another Kerala blaster’s fan.

TAGS
Kerala Blasters FC Bengaluru FC JNI stadium

