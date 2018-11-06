Stone to be laid for six houses for poor today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The stone-laying ceremony of six houses being built for the needy by Kerala Merchants' Chamber of Commerce will be held on Tuesday near St George Church in Varappuzha. The inauguration will be done by District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla. "The beneficiaries were selected with the assistance of local self-government bodies," said V A Yousuf, president, Kerala Merchant's Chamber of Commerce. "A total of 20 houses are in the pipeline for the first phase. If we are able to find more aid, we will build more houses. As of now, we are using the dividend from our trust and contributions from members." Each house will be of an estimated budget of Rs 5.5 lakh. Apart from Varappuzha, the chamber plans on building more houses at Cheranallur, Manjummal, Nayarambalam and Kunnumpuram.