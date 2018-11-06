Who’ll be the most intelligent  of ‘em all at Miss Asia 2018?

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Miss Asia 2018, the annual international beauty contest, will witness 25 intelligent models from Asia and Eurasia locking horns for the coveted titles on November 10 at Gokulam Convention Centre, Kochi. The Miss Asia title will be awarded to appreciate the most intelligent model from Asia, whereas the Miss Asia Global title will be handed to the winner from Eurasia.

Simran Malhotra will represent India in the beauty contest. Apart from India, Bashkortostan, Bhutan, China, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Iran, Myanmar, Philippines, Russia, South Korea and Sri Lanka are the other countries which will be represented in the event.

Tashi Choder (Bhutan), Nadrishina (Bashkortastan), Lucie Rezacova (Czech Republic), Xiao Man Li (China), Janika Monzu (Estonia), Racz Helga Eszter (Hungary), Simran Malhotra (India), Marsya Gusman (Indonesia), Mina A R (Iran), Yurina Kinoshita (Japan), Assem Yessengeldiyeva (Kazakhstan), Azzaya Tsugt-Ochir (Mongolia), Sarah Fish (Myanmar), Kareena K C (Nepal), Cindy Rkman (Netherlands), Apple Joy De Guzman Bacay (Philippines), Blidariu Andreea Larisa (Romania), Sofiya Zambalova (Russia), Katarina Trancikova (Slovakia), Park Seri (South Korea), S D Chalani Rathinayaka (Sri Lanka), Aigul Zaripova (Tatarstan), Teeyapar Sretsirisuvarna (Thailand), Tenzin Khechoe (Tibet) and Tram Thi Kim Nguyen (Vietnam) are the contestants of the Miss Asia 2018.

The grooming session of the beauty contest, in which the competitors are to participate in three rounds namely national costume, black theme and white gown rounds, has begun on November 3 in Saj Earth Resorts, Kochi. The session is led by Alina Catherine Amon, Miss Glam World runner-up, Sameer Khan, fashion choreographer, Reji Bhasker fashion photographer, Asha Biju, skill expert, Sudhakshina Thampi, yoga trainer, Thomas Nechipadam, dentist and Vipin Saviour, a fitness trainer. Several renowned personalities from fashion, cinema, media and modelling will appear in the judging panel of the show.

Pegasus excludes the bikini rounds which promote the objectification of women’s body in its beauty contests. “The programme aims to promote the tourist industry of this part of the world and to help the world understand the exceptional cultural varieties India possesses,” says Ajit Ravi, chairman, Pegasus.

Manappuram Finance Ltd and DQ Watches are the prime partners and Medimix, Joy Alukkas, T-shine are the powered by partners of the event organised by Pegasus, the event business giant which has more than eighteen years experience in the sector.

The cash prizes for Miss Asia and Miss Asia Global are given by Dr Elizabeth Chaco (Kalpana International). The winners will be crowned with the golden crowns designed by Parakkat Jewellers.

Apart from the title winners, the Miss Beautiful Smile, Miss Beautiful Hair, Miss Beautiful Skin, Miss Beautiful Face, Miss Beautiful Eyes, Miss Talent, Miss Personality, Miss Catwalk, Miss Photogenic, Miss Viewers Choice, Miss Perfect Ten, Miss Congeniality, Best National Costume, Miss Social Media, Miss Humanness, Miss Gourmet Queen, and the Miss Fitness Asia will be awarded.

UT-TV, Kalpana International, Medimix, UT World, Unique Times, Kanyaka, Sanjeevanam, Parakkat Resorts, Gokulam Park, SAJ Earth Resorts, Vee Kay Vee Caterers and Aishwarya Advertising are the event partners of Miss Asia 2018.