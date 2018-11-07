Kochi: Vembally Colony residents’ long wait for road comes to an end

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The long wait for road connectivity came to an end for residents of Vembally Colony in Ayavana panchayat near Muvattupuzha as road construction work commenced on Monday.

Around 42 families residing in the colony did not have proper road access even though they have been approaching the authorities for the past several years.

After getting electricity and water connection, the construction of the road was delayed due to various technical issues. Only a small pathway was in place for residents to reach their houses.

Earlier, the elderly and sick persons had to walk a long distance to reach hospitals and for other requirements.

It was following the initiative of Muvattupuzha MLA Eldho Abraham and the local self-governing body the road construction work was started.Considering the request by the residents, the MLA held a meeting with authorities and local residents with regard to the land acquisition procedure. Later, with the support of residents, four cents were purchased for the road construction.

The under-construction road leading to the colony is 10 m wide. The construction work is carried out using a fund of Rs 10 lakh.The panchayat has allotted a fund for shifting electric poles for the construction of the road. The work was inaugurated by Eldho on Monday.