Bharanabhasha fete concludes at Cusat

KOCHI: The concluding meeting of the week-long 'Bharanabhasha' celebrations in connection with Kerala Piravi was held at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on Wednesday.The Cusat music group presented Malayalam songs, including the 'Kerala Bhasha Gaanam' on the occasion. Associate professor of U C College, Aluva, V P Markose was the chief guest.

“Mother tongue exhibits the culture of respective places. All the other languages are merely means of communication. It is the birthright of all humans to freely live using their mother tongue, irrespective of the place,” he said.

He said denying children the opportunity to study science subjects in Malayalam was a deliberate attempt to keep them away from higher education. He also said several Malayalam proverbs depicted the anti-women mentality of the male-oriented upper class.

Cusat Vice-Chancellor R Sasidharan presided over the meeting. Syndicate member M K Jayaraj, Registrar S David Peter, Audit Department joint director Maheswary E V and Public Relations and Publications director Jayasam M also spoke.