Foundation stone for three houses by Rotary Club laid

The first stone for a house built in Rotary Cochin Midtown’s ‘DILSE’ Reconstruction Project was laid by district 3201 DRFC Rotarian R Jayasankar.

Published: 08th November 2018 12:41 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first stone for a house built in Rotary Cochin Midtown’s ‘DILSE’ Reconstruction Project was laid by district 3201 DRFC Rotarian R Jayasankar. This is Rotary Cochin Midtown’s mega flagship project for construction of about 80 houses in Idukki and Ernakulam districts. Funds for the above is being raised through in-house collection along with the support of Rotary International and various Rotary clubs across the globe, as well as well-wishers across India.

The foundation stones for two other houses were laid by club president Jose Valavi and former president M S Nair in the presence of ‘DILSE’ project chairman Rahum Mamman and Georgekutty Kariyanappaly. The gathering was blessed by Paravoor Forane vicar Fr Paul Karedan, Thuruthipuram St Louis Church Vicar Fr George Manikathan. During their address, they said the project, executed and supervised by the flood relief core committee of the church, will be completed within 70 days.

