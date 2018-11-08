Running to raise funds to rebuild the state

Home Cities Kochi

KOCHI: “It is my attempt at paying off the debt I have,” says George R Thomas, a septuagenarian, as he gears up to run the whole length of Kerala in an attempt to help rebuild the state post the floods. It was while he was in China that the news of the floods in Kerala reached him. “I knew I had to do something,” says the expatriate.

He started a solo half-marathon run on Wednesday morning whereby he will run the whole length of Kerala in his attempt to inspire the expatriate community to donate generously to help rebuild the state which has been wrecked by the floods. The run was flagged off by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from Cliff House Wednesday morning.

The mathematics professor who resides in Canada has been in the state for the past few months. For the past two months, he has been training himself to the half-marathon run. Every day, he intends to run a half-marathon and complete running the whole length of Kerala in a month. The run will end once he reaches the Kerala - Karnataka border. “My aim is to extort and cajole the expatriate community to donate for rebuilding Kerala. Our debt to the state can never be paid off, but this is the time when we have to try to give our due to the state,” says George.

At 71, he is all energetic and enthused about the run. “All my vitals are being recorded while I run,” says George, showing off his solar fitness watch.

“For the past two months, he has been running 25 km on a daily basis to train himself for the run,” says Gireeshan T, programme manager. Three vehicles accompany George in the run.

