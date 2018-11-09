Home Cities Kochi

Brahmapuram leachate plant: Kochi Corporation mayor finally responds to NGT order

However, Soumini failed to give a reply when Express asked whether the Corporation approached the High Court in connection with the NGT directive.

Published: 09th November 2018 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 11:48 AM

Mayor Soumini Jain at a press conference in Kochi on Thursday | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation which lost its face over the recent National Green Tribunal (NGT) order asking it to pay a fine of Rs 1 crore for not setting up a leachate plant at Brahmapuram, has finally come up with an open statement saying a final decision will be taken within two days to revoke directive.

"At present, we can't divulge more details of the case as it is still with the court," Mayor Soumini Jain told reporters on Thursday.

"But, we are taking measures to evade the fine. The order itself has turned out to be a big burden for the Kochi Corporation," said the Mayor who was struggling all these days to give a clear picture of the case.
According to the Mayor, the counsel didn't get enough opportunity to defend the allegation.

"An agreement to construct a waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram has been signed with a private company. Besides this, Rs 1.5 crore has been set aside for setting up a leachate plant and the tender process is already completed. However, since the tribunal's hearing was through video conferencing, the counsel didn't get the opportunity to explain the Corporation's version," she said.

However, Soumini failed to give a reply when Express asked whether the Corporation approached the High Court in connection with the NGT directive."At present, we are not in a position to reveal the whole details. However, we are planning to engage senior advocates in this case. A decision to approach the Supreme Court will also be taken within two days" said the Mayor.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has also decided to convene a special council meeting to discuss the crisis which put the civic body in a fix.

Leadership change in Corporation

The Mayor also said she didn't receive any instruction from the party to resign. "The decision has to be taken by the party leaders. So far, I don't have any idea about that. I happened to read such reports in the newspaper. I don't have any idea about that," said the Mayor.

