Jessy Peter likely to step down as Kalamassery municipal chairperson

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The factional feud within the Congress party in Kalamassery municipality has taken a turn for the worse with pressure mounting on Jessy Peter, the municipal chairperson, to step down. The I faction has been forcing Jessy to give way to Rukhiya Jamal, councillor and wife of former chairman Jamal Manakkadan.

Jessy who belongs to the A group decided to step down after the seven-member subcommittee constituted by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) directed a change in the leadership.The parliamentary party meeting held on Wednesday decided to follow the directions of the KPCC.“The meeting has decided to follow the directions of KPCC and as per their directions a change will be there within a week,” said A K Basheer, Congress mandalam president.

It is learnt that the final decision will be taken by KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. Mullappally, however, was not available for comments on the issue.Jessy Peter told ‘Express’ she is willing to step down if the party top brass makes such a demand.“We have protested initially. The seven-member subcommittee, which includes Jamal Manakaddan, took the decisions regarding the appointment,” she said.

As per the KPCC subcommittee recommendation, the chairpersons of health, development, and welfare will have to resign their posts.“Jessy Peter is likely to be replaced by Rukhiya Jamal, and further proceedings will take place as per the instructions of the KPCC,” said Basheer.