Kochi Corporation delegation meets Mayor of Vilnius

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A five-member delegation of the Kochi Corporation under Deputy Mayor T J Vinod met the Mayor of Vilnius Remigijus Simasius in Lithuania. The delegation comprises P M Harris and K V P Krishna Kumar, chairpersons of works and tax appeal standing committees; K J Antony, CPM leader in the Corporation council, and Rajan Chedambath, secretary of the Centre for Heritage Environment and Development visited the country as a part of the International Urban Cooperation project which will be implemented with the financial aid of the European Union.

The delegates of the civic body discussed the development programmes to be implemented as a part of the three-year-long project.

Deputy Mayor Linas Kvedaravicius; Deputy Chief Executive Director Julius Morkunas, Chief Architect/Director of Urban Development Department Mindaugas Pakalnis; Deputy Director of Urban Development Department Ruta Matoniene; Deputy Director of City Maintenance and Transport Department Arunas Visockas; Deputy Director of City Maintenance and Transport Department Stase Kvedariene; Head of Heating and Water Supply Office Kestutis Karosas participated in the discussion. Panagiotis Karamanos, a representative of the project, was also part of the delegation.

Apart from Kochi, Shimla, Lucknow, Nagpur, Panaji, Gwalior, Solapur, Surat, Vijayawada, Chennai, Udaipur, and South Delhi are also partners of the project.