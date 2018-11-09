Home Cities Kochi

Kochi metro Rail to focus more on non-ticketing revenue

The co-branding of the stations, the advertisements on Metro pillars and leasing of spaces in stations are other sources of non-ticketing revenue.

Published: 09th November 2018 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi metro (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the non-ticketing revenue touching nearly Rs 50 crore since the launch of its commercial services a year ago, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is planning more such projects for revenue generation.

KMRL launched the commercial operation on June 17, 2017. Till October 2018, its ticketing revenue stood at Rs 55.90 crore, while non-ticketing revenue was Rs 49.58 crore.

According to KMRL managing director A P M Mohammed Hanish, the agency is planning more projects to increase non-ticketing revenue. These include the plans to set up a four-star hotel as well as the property development at Kakkanad. Most of the property development projects are planned during the Phase II of extension.

The co-branding of the stations, the advertisements on Metro pillars and leasing of spaces in stations are other sources of non-ticketing revenue. In 2017-18, Kochi Metro was able to get nearly Rs 6 crore through the display of advertisements on pillars.

Similar to open bus booking system, Kochi Metro is planning to tie up with online booking sites/apps to popularise metro tickets.

Kochi1 card

KMRL is also planning to popularise the Kochi1 card. The card, co-branded by Axis Bank, can be used for shopping and travel in feeder services of Metro. However, out of the total passengers who have purchased the Kochi1 card, only 20 per cent use it for regular travel in Metro.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp