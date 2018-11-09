Home Cities Kochi

Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical College conducts rare heart surgery

The surgery was conducted for the closure of a hole in the upper chamber of the heart.

Published: 09th November 2018 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The doctors at the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical College at Kolenchery, have successfully performed a keyhole heart surgery on a 39-year-old woman. The surgery was conducted for the closure of a hole in the upper chamber of the heart.

The patient recovered fully and left the hospital four days after the surgery. “The surgery was performed through a small incision on the right side of the patient’s chest. This is a remarkable feat as a patient undergoing open-heart surgery will need three months to recover,” said Dr Smartin Abraham.

“Since the cut made in the chest is small, the pain will be less and there is less chance of bleeding. The wound will heal fast and there is reduced the chance of infection. Since the recovery is faster, the patient can return to normal life faster.” Dr Saji Radhakrishnana Nair and Dr Sujith Alexander Kurian were part of the team that performed the surgery.

