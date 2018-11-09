Home Cities Kochi

Pedalling for a theme in the Kochi Metro station

The organisation has suggested the theme for KMRL’s Tripunithura station.

Published: 09th November 2018 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 12:54 PM

Kochi metro (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cycle journey. How does that sound for a Metro station theme? This is what Pedal Force, the Tripunithura-based organisation working to promote cycling in the district and state, has suggested to the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) in response to the latter’s call inviting themes for its six upcoming Metro stations between Maharaja’s College and Pettah stretch.

Joby Kandanad, founder and secretary of Pedal Force, said the organisation had sent an email suggesting cycling as the central theme to KMRL.

“Cycling is fast becoming an alternate mode of transportation due to its environmental benefits. KMRL too promotes cycling and has made infrastructure facilities for it. So, our idea actually gels with KMRL’s,” Joby said.

The organisation has suggested the theme for KMRL’s Tripunithura station.“We suggested the theme ‘Cycle journey’ for the Tripunithura station. Pedal Force, which has been working towards promoting cycling not only in the district but also the state, is based in Tripunithura. So, it is only right to have cycling as a theme for the station here,” he said.

Joby said the benefits of cycling, such as fuel conservation, environmental protection, reduction of pollution, health advantages and economic viability, which make cycling a better mode of transportation, can be highlighted in the theme.

Kochi Metro

