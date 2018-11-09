Specialists Hospital's Snehathanal celebrates sweet 17

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Specialists Hospital will celebrate the 17th anniversary of ‘Snehathanal’, the palliative homecare project implemented by the hospital for poor and bedridden cancer patients, at Taj Gateway at 5 pm on Saturday.‘Karmayogiyude Kalpadukal’, a book on the life and service of hospital director Dr K R Rajappan, will be released by Justice P S Gopinathan on the occasion. Justice K Sukumaran will inaugurate the function and writer M K Sanu will deliver the keynote address.

V Muraleedharan MP, MLAs Hibi Eden, S Sarma and writer Murali Parappuram will be present. Under the project, a doctor, two nurses and two paramedical staffers will visit the houses of bedridden patients and provide medical care.