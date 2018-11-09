Train regulation today
Published: 09th November 2018 01:20 AM | Last Updated: 09th November 2018 08:10 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: Train services in the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway will be regulated on Friday due to the engineering work being carried out at various places along the stretch. The Ernakulam-Pune express(Train No. 22149) will be regulated for 30 minutes. Similarly, Mangaluru-Nagercoil Jn(Train No. 16605) Ernad express will be regulated for 45 minutes. For more details contact the Southern Railway’s Public Relations Wing, Thiruvananthapuram Division, at 9746769050.