Train regulation today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Train services in the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway will be regulated on Friday due to the engineering work being carried out at various places along the stretch. The Ernakulam-Pune express(Train No. 22149) will be regulated for 30 minutes. Similarly, Mangaluru-Nagercoil Jn(Train No. 16605) Ernad express will be regulated for 45 minutes. For more details contact the Southern Railway’s Public Relations Wing, Thiruvananthapuram Division, at 9746769050.